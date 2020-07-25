1/1
Jean Alison Rein
Jean Alison Rein

Jean Alison (nee Graaskamp) Rein, 88, died on July 23, 2020, at San Camillus Memory Care Unit in Wauwatosa. Born in 1932 in Milwaukee to Oliver and Alison Graaskamp, she graduated from Carroll College and married Arnold Rein in 1954. After a camping honeymoon through the western states they began building their first home in Barrington, IL. In addition to their home, they were building a family with three children born there and a fourth after a move to Wisconsin in the early 1960's. After settling in Menasha they built another home on the north shore of Lake Winnebago. She then taught at schools in Darboy, Kimberly, Combined Locks and St. Johns, WI. Teaching was a vocation, but writing was her passion. That passion was fulfilled as a reporter for the Post-Crescent and The Chilton Times where she covered the Town of Harrison and Calumet County. Eventually having her own column called 'Along BB', named after a county highway to Chilton, in which she wrote about pretty much anything she pleased. After a retirement move to another home, they built in Northern Wisconsin, she again worked as a reporter for the Lakeland Times in Minocqua, WI. There she covered local happenings in Vilas County and through that seemed to know most of the people in the county. In addition, Jean enjoyed many activities including skiing, paddling, swimming, travelling and playing bridge. She was active with the Manitowish Waters Community Church, the North Lakeland Discovery Center and the Lady Lions. Jean was very proud of her family and let her terrific caregivers at San Camillus know at every opportunity.

She is survived by her sister, Susan (Chris) Martin of Portage, WI and four children: Charles (Sheri) of Madison; Alison of Seldovia, AK, David (Betsy Derfus) of Brookfield, WI; and Bruce (Jennifer Gordon) of Anchorage, AK. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Jean was preceded in death by her husband.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 11 am until the memorial service at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to North Lakeland Discovery Center, 14006 Discovery Ln., Manitowish Waters, WI 54545. A memorial service is planned later at the Manitowish Waters Community Church.




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jul. 25 to Aug. 2, 2020.
