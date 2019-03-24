|
|
Jean Ann Boehm
Newnan, GA - Mrs. Jean Ann Boehm, 90, of Newnan, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 of natural causes.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA, (770) 253-4580. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday March 27, 2019 at the Resurrection Lutheran Church at 1250 Lora Smith Rd., Newnan, GA.
Jean was born February 17, 1929 in Neenah, WI to Grace and Harry Burr. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 65 years, Dr. Richard H. Boehm, as well as their infant daughter, Laura Ann. Jean is survived by her sisters: Donna Erdmann, Janet Frakes, and Judith Jung, her children: Betsy (Rick) Bronson, Nancy (Michael) Twomey and Peter (Kimberly) Boehm, grandchildren: Kym Reid, Chris and Eric Bronson; Katie Twomey; and Emma and Lily Boehm, and her great-grandchild: Eleanor Reid.
Jean was the first member of her family to go to high school, graduating from Neenah High in 1947. She also distinguished herself by then attending Carthage College now located in Kensoha, WI.
Jean worked as a receptionist for several years and then focused her time on her children and volunteer work. Her volunteer activities included leadership positions in the Girl Scouts of America, Sandy Springs Welcome Wagon, Cub Scouts, and the PTA.
Jean was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed entertaining and welcoming people into her life and home. She led a full spiritual life, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday School, and leading the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church for many years. She loved camping, fishing, and winning family card games.
Jean and her warm heart will be dearly missed, but her memory will continue to touch and uplift the lives of her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Jean's honor to the or Carthage College www.carthage.edu/give.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019