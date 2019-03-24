Services
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
1250 Lora Smith Rd
Newnan, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Boehm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann Boehm


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Ann Boehm Obituary
Jean Ann Boehm

Newnan, GA - Mrs. Jean Ann Boehm, 90, of Newnan, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 of natural causes.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA, (770) 253-4580. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday March 27, 2019 at the Resurrection Lutheran Church at 1250 Lora Smith Rd., Newnan, GA.

Jean was born February 17, 1929 in Neenah, WI to Grace and Harry Burr. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 65 years, Dr. Richard H. Boehm, as well as their infant daughter, Laura Ann. Jean is survived by her sisters: Donna Erdmann, Janet Frakes, and Judith Jung, her children: Betsy (Rick) Bronson, Nancy (Michael) Twomey and Peter (Kimberly) Boehm, grandchildren: Kym Reid, Chris and Eric Bronson; Katie Twomey; and Emma and Lily Boehm, and her great-grandchild: Eleanor Reid.

Jean was the first member of her family to go to high school, graduating from Neenah High in 1947. She also distinguished herself by then attending Carthage College now located in Kensoha, WI.

Jean worked as a receptionist for several years and then focused her time on her children and volunteer work. Her volunteer activities included leadership positions in the Girl Scouts of America, Sandy Springs Welcome Wagon, Cub Scouts, and the PTA.

Jean was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed entertaining and welcoming people into her life and home. She led a full spiritual life, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday School, and leading the Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church for many years. She loved camping, fishing, and winning family card games.

Jean and her warm heart will be dearly missed, but her memory will continue to touch and uplift the lives of her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Jean's honor to the or Carthage College www.carthage.edu/give.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com

McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKoon Funeral Home
Download Now