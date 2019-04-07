|
|
Jean Ann (Hofacker) Romenesko
Charlottesville, VA - Jean Ann (Hofacker) Romenesko passed away at age 68 on October 23, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Jean was born on July 7, 1950 in Appleton, Wisconsin to the late Sylvia and Henry Hofacker. She was preceded in death by her son, Travis Romenesko, and brothers William Hofacker and Stephen Hofacker. She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Romenesko; brothers, Earl Hofacker and Robert Hofacker; grandchildren, Oliver Romenesko-Chandeze and Elliot Romenesko-Chandeze; nieces, Heather Hofacker, Amanda Hofacker, and Joy Hofacker; and nephews, Ryan McGwyer, Heath Hofacker, and Luke Hofacker.
Jean was raised on her parents' farm in Hortonville Wisconsin. Some of Jean's favorite childhood memories were of swinging from the rafters in their barn, and climbing to the top of the family's silo with her brother Steve and waving down at her mother far below. After relocating to Virginia, Jean raised her two children and gave them unconditional love as only a mother can. She loved all holidays and devoted herself to making each one special for her family. Once Jean's children had gone off to college she became a caretaker for the elderly and spent many years of her life caring for seniors, including her partner of 30 years, Marshall Powell, in the final years of his life. Those who knew her knew of her kindness and easy-going nature; those who knew her well knew of her determination, her dedication to her children and grandchildren, and her love of God.
Special thanks to Jean's dear friends Betty Carter and Jackie Gentry, to the doctors and nurses in the Oncology department UVA hospital and to the kind souls at Hospice of the Piedmont.
A memorial mass will be held in Jean's honor at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Greenville, WI on Friday, April 12th at 5pm, immediately followed by a celebration of life at Romy's Nightingale.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 7, 2019