Jean (De Bruin) Biertzer
West Bend - Jean H. Biertzer, age 89, of West Bend, passed away on March 3, 2019. She was born in Fond du Lac on July 10, 1929, daughter of the late George and Helen (O'Hearn) Young. Jean was married to Marvin De Bruin for 51 years before his passing. She then married Sylvester "Jake" Biertzer and spent 7 years together before his passing.
Jean graduated from St. Mary Springs Academy in 1948, and went on to Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee for two years where she majored in Voice. She later sang for countless weddings and funerals with her husband Marvin. Jean was a member counselor for AAA for 17 years and also worked as a telemarketer for many other companies including Kirby Company, Struensee Manufacturing, etc. She was also a very proud 52 year member of the Catholic Daughters Court Ave Maria.
Jean is survived by her 10 children: Ken (Paula) De Bruin, Mary (special friend, Dave) De Bruin, Sue (special friend, Vern) Verkuilen, Karen (Jeff) Lambie, Greg (Jeannie) De Bruin, Bob (Stella) De Bruin, Colleen Peterson, Joe De Bruin, Gary (Kari) De Bruin and Dan De Bruin; grandchildren: Ali (Pat) Ambroso, Tammy (Lyle) Thomas, Heidi (Jason) Wilcox, Jeremy Lambie, Chris (Beth) Lambie, Sarah (Zach) Andruecci, Michelle (Larry) Dillenberg, Andy (Krista) De Bruin, Benny (Jenny) De Bruin, Jared De Bruin, Josh De Bruin, Amanda De Bruin, Emily De Bruin, Jessica De Bruin, Mikey (Jeanine) Peterson, Matt (Cassie) Peterson, Joey Peterson, Anna (Michael) Hartman, Angie (Brad) McMahon, Beau (Danielle) De Bruin, Brandon (Brenna) Uhlig, Sophie (Wade) De Bruin, Julia De Bruin, Laura Verhagen, Amber Berkley and Bryant Berkley; 25 great grandchildren; step children: Peggy (David) Kurer, Mark (Judi) Biertzer and Tom (Terri) Biertzer; step grandchildren: Corey Kurer, Amanda (AJ) Fowell, Jed Kurer, Gabe (Elisa) Biertzer, Ali (Aaron) Christ, Luke (Rachel) Biertzer, Pete (Ari) Biertzer, Dan (Lynn) Biertzer and Jeff Biertzer; brother and sisters-in-law: Darlene Young, Bernice Hahn and Floyd (Karen) De Bruin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husbands: Marvin De Bruin and Jake Biertzer; parents, George and Helen Young; daughter-in-law, Wendi De Bruin; grandson, Eric De Bruin; great granddaughter, Layla Lambie; brother, George Young; Marvin's parents, Joseph and Leona De Bruin; his siblings: Benny Hahn, Fritz (Carol) De Bruin, Eileen (Jim) Johnson and Carol (Doug) Vandenberg.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 323 S. Pine Street, Little Chute, with Msgr. Jim Vanden Hogen officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Entombment will be in Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Jean's family would like to extend a special thank you to all of her doctors, Community Care (especially Michele and Debbie) and Kathy Hospice for all of the wonderful care given to Jean.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 9, 2019