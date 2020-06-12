Jean C. Waters
Neenah - Jean C. "Gramma Jean" Waters passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1925 to Art and Rose Crushinski in the City of Menasha, WI. After graduating from Menasha High School in 1943, Jean dove into life and headed for Washington D.C., where she worked for the FBI in the Finger Printing Division. Jean returned to Menasha where she met and then married Emery Waters on August 21, 1946.
Jean and Emery moved into Jean's childhood home, where they then raised their own five children. In addition to caring for her children, Jean spent time volunteering. She served as the Sunday School Superintendent at First Presbyterian Church in Neenah, WI, she volunteered at the Jefferson Elementary School library and served as the President of the Parent-Teacher Organization, and she served as a Girl Scouts leader.
Once her children were grown, Jean quenched her thirst for life and meeting new people. She spent a few years living in Florida, eventually returning to Wisconsin. She loved learning new things, so she held positions in various types of jobs. In her later years, Jean enjoyed several adventures and had the chance to travel internationally.
Jean is survived by her three daughters, Roseanne Waters, Sandra (Kurt) Schmidt, Cheryl (Greg) Omachinski; her two daughters-in-law, Susan Waters and Dolores Waters; her ten grandchildren, Richard (Brenda) Waters, Anne (Brad) Cibrario, Jen Waters, Cara Martell, Laura Waters, David (Kara) Waters, Ryan (Jen) Schmidt, Kyle Schmidt, Autumn (DJ) Farrell, Aubree (Nicholas) Nelson; her nine great-grandchildren, Josh (Autumn) Waters, Nicole Waters, Reina Martell, Dominic Martell, Violet Waters, Alex Farrell, Oscar Waters, Annora Schmidt, Rosalind Schimdt; and her two great-great-grandchildren, Emery Waters and Chloe Waters. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Rella Barrille and several nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Emery G. Waters; her two sons, Emery "Skip" Waters, Alan R. Waters; and her son-in-law, Warren Westerberg.
A small, private service for Jean is being held on June 18, 2020. Her family is looking forward to celebrating Jean's life with all of her friends and loved ones in the summer 2021. The service will be available to be viewed on the Westgor Funeral Home's Facebook page on June 19, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, her family feels that given the current situation in the world, Jean would ask that you would give back to your fellow man.
Jean's family would like to thank the staff at Parkside Senior Living in Neenah, WI for their love and care. Her family gives special thanks to Jean's hospice nurse, Tammy.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.