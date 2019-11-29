|
|
Kaukauna - Jean D. Otis, age 74, of Kaukauna, passed away peacefully at St. Paul Home following a courageous battle from a stroke she suffered 6 ½ years ago. Jean was born in Algoma on May 21, 1945 to the late Wilmar and Doris (Vanness) Hoffmann. Prior to her stroke she worked as a housekeeper at St. Paul Home for 5 years. Jean enjoyed family gatherings, activities with her grandchilden, and gardening.
She will be missed by her daughter Tracy (Marc) Miller, Appleton; two sons: Craig (Amy) Otis, Combined Locks and Darrin (Jodi) Otis, Kaukauna; 9 grandchildren: Tyler (Brianna), Courteney (Chris), Kasey, Langston, Karsen, Emerson, Brianna, Bailey, and Benjamin; 3 great grandchildren: Eliana, Jace, and Knox; 2 brothers: Darrell Hoffmann and Gary Hoffmann. She is further survived by the family of the late Richard S Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ron Hoffmann, infant son, granddaughter Savannah, significant other; Richard Adams and her beloved dog, Howie.
A casual memorial service will take place at 3:00 on Thursday, December 5th at St. Paul Home, 346 E. 14th St. in Kaukauna. Friends may visit the family preceding the service at St. Paul Home from 1:00 until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Paul Elder Services.
Mom you fought a long and hard battle, you have earned your wings. Rest easy, we all will miss your spunk and determination.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at St. Paul Elder Service for their compassionate care and friendship shown to Jean.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019