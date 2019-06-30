Jean G. Hills



Greenville - Jean G. Hills, age 96, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, June 27, 2019 with family by her side. Jean was born on July 13, 1922 in Milwaukee, WI., daughter of the late Gottfried and Mayme (Boehler) Metz. She attended St. Ann's Catholic Grade School and Holy Angels High School, both in Milwaukee. Jean received her graduate nurse degree from Loyola University in Chicago in 1943. She enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Oak Ridge working in the Manhattan Project contributing to the effort to create the atomic bomb and end World War II. She moved on to serve in the Philippines during World War II. There she met Wayne Hills also serving in the Army. They were married on August 23, 1947 in Milwaukee. Jean worked briefly after as a nurse, but began her lifelong career as a loving wife and mother.



She kept the home fires burning while Wayne served in the Korean War and supported his ongoing career in the Air National Guard, raising her six children with a strong hand and an open heart. She was the consummate listener, always ready and eager to hear about her children's joys and sorrows. Jean and Wayne moved to Two Rivers WI., in 1960 to raise their family in a small town. Nothing gave her more pleasure than cooking delicious meals for her family especially on holidays, when she would have the whole family home.



She was the Jill of all trades, painting, wallpapering, fixing pipes and electrical and reupholstering. They moved briefly to Muskegon, Michigan and settled into retirement in Minocqua, WI in 1987. Mom was a talented needle worker and created many intricate and beautiful pieces for family and friends. She also enjoyed painting ceramics, creating detailed Christmas and Easter villages. She loved the holidays and decorated extensively. She had the pleasure of owning several dogs throughout her life, but her last dog, Max, held a special place in her heart. He was her protector, guide and snuggler slowing his pace to hers as she lost her sight. Max's ashes will be interred with hers per her wishes.



Jean is survived by her children: Mark (Roxanne) Hills, Kevin (Pam) Hills, Shawn (Suzanne) Hills, Timothy (Mary) Hills and Kathleen Hills. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Patrick Hills, Travis (Jaci) Hills, and Amanda Hills, and a great grandchild, Noelle Hills.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband and a son Patrick J. Hills.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah with lunch to follow. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers please contribute to a veteran's benefit of your choice. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019