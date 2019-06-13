|
Jean Harmes
Fremont - Jean G. Harmes, age 90, of Fremont, died on Friday, January 25, 2019 at Living Tree Estates in Greenville. She was born on January 20, 1929 in Green Bay, to Beatrice Wagner. Jean lived in the Chicago area for many years working as a cashier and cook. After moving back to Wisconsin, Jean worked as a cashier at Mel's Supermarket in Fremont until a fire destroyed the business. Jean lived with her cousin Mel Maierhafer and his wife, Carolyn since 2001, and when they were wintering in Texas, Jean was cared for by Mel's daughter, Shawn. Jean was a member of Hope United Church in Fremont, where she faithfully served as a greeter for many years. She was also a member of the Fremont Historical Society. Jean had a wonderful sense of humor, loved her cats, enjoyed watching sporting events on TV and loved to eat chicken. Jean is survived by many cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11AM at Hope United Church of Christ, 8950 Alpine Rd., Fremont. Pastor Jeannie Douglas will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10AM until the time of service.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 13, 2019