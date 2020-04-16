|
Jean Haufe
Wild Rose - "Grandma Jean" Haufe, born August 25, 1928, passed peacefully away at home with family by her side, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Jean was a loving and caring person and would help anyone in need. She loved being with family and friends. Jean was always surrounded by her loving animal companions. She was very committed to The United Methodist Church in Wild Rose and Theda Care Wild Rose Volunteers. Jean also devoted many, many years volunteering at Patterson Memorial Library in Wild Rose.
Her loving family includes only surviving daughter, Shari Haufe of Wild Rose; grandchildren: Tim (Vicki) Baerenwald of Ohio; Todd Arndt of Appleton; Eric Arndt of Neenah; Mark (Nikki) Danke of Winneconne; Heather (Dave Haufe) Danke of Menasha; Austin (Sarah) Nelsen of Saxeville; and Morgan (Scott) Vandyke of Wild Rose; great grandchildren: Alex (Emily Reiter) Lehmann of Kaukauna; Codi Lehmann of Berlin; Caleb Arndt of Madison; Riley Arndt of Winneconne; Carter and Chase Danke of Winneconne; Zander and Elizabeth Nelsen of Saxeville; twins Kaden and Jaden Haufe of Menasha; great-great grandchildren: Paisliee, Kezmai, and Grainger Lehmann of Berlin; and Harker Vandyke of Wild Rose.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Leland Larson and Clara Mae (Sue) (VanAirsdale) Larson; her loving husband: Morgan J. Haufe, daughters: Linda (Haufe) Arndt and Wendy (Haufe) Danke; grandson: Brian Arndt; son-in-law: Marlyn Arndt; and former son-in-law: Ricky G. Nelsen.
Jean was loved and appreciated by so many. She will be greatly missed. Cline-Hanson- Dahlke Funeral & Cremation Services of Weyauwega is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020