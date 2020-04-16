Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
200 South Mill Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-3399
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Haufe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Haufe


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Haufe Obituary
Jean Haufe

Wild Rose - "Grandma Jean" Haufe, born August 25, 1928, passed peacefully away at home with family by her side, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Jean was a loving and caring person and would help anyone in need. She loved being with family and friends. Jean was always surrounded by her loving animal companions. She was very committed to The United Methodist Church in Wild Rose and Theda Care Wild Rose Volunteers. Jean also devoted many, many years volunteering at Patterson Memorial Library in Wild Rose.

Her loving family includes only surviving daughter, Shari Haufe of Wild Rose; grandchildren: Tim (Vicki) Baerenwald of Ohio; Todd Arndt of Appleton; Eric Arndt of Neenah; Mark (Nikki) Danke of Winneconne; Heather (Dave Haufe) Danke of Menasha; Austin (Sarah) Nelsen of Saxeville; and Morgan (Scott) Vandyke of Wild Rose; great grandchildren: Alex (Emily Reiter) Lehmann of Kaukauna; Codi Lehmann of Berlin; Caleb Arndt of Madison; Riley Arndt of Winneconne; Carter and Chase Danke of Winneconne; Zander and Elizabeth Nelsen of Saxeville; twins Kaden and Jaden Haufe of Menasha; great-great grandchildren: Paisliee, Kezmai, and Grainger Lehmann of Berlin; and Harker Vandyke of Wild Rose.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Leland Larson and Clara Mae (Sue) (VanAirsdale) Larson; her loving husband: Morgan J. Haufe, daughters: Linda (Haufe) Arndt and Wendy (Haufe) Danke; grandson: Brian Arndt; son-in-law: Marlyn Arndt; and former son-in-law: Ricky G. Nelsen.

Jean was loved and appreciated by so many. She will be greatly missed. Cline-Hanson- Dahlke Funeral & Cremation Services of Weyauwega is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent