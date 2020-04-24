Services
Jean Hendrich


1931 - 2020
Jean Hendrich Obituary
Jean Hendrich

Appleton - Of the Wisconsin Veterans Home, formerly of Appleton, age 88, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born in Appleton on September 29, 1931. She married Paul Hendrich in 1956 and they lived and raised a family in Appleton. Jean was a member and choir member of Emmanuel Methodist Church in Appleton. She was a member of the choir at the Thompson Center. She enjoyed working with the elderly and volunteered many hours at area nursing homes taking her certified dogs there. She was a loving mother who sewed all her children's clothes as well as being very organized and structured. She worked full time and overtime, but her children always made it to their extracurricular activities.

She is survived by her children: Mike, Nancy, and Sue; granddaughters: Melissa and Sarah; great grandchildren: Micah and Savannah, sister: Carol Miller; other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the Chapel of the Wisconsin Veterans Home. Burial will be in the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
