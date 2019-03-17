Services
Appleton - Jean (Schmidt) Riley, age 74, entered her heavenly home on March 12, 2019, at Cherry Meadows in Appleton, Wisconsin. The memorial service for Jean will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran, 601 E. Glendale Avenue in Appleton, with Pastor Daniel Thews officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the church on Monday, April 8, form 9:00 AM until the time of the service. For more information please visit www.wichmannfargo.com. A complete obituary will appear at a later date.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 17, 2019
