Jean K. Stilp
Neenah - Jean Stilp, age 86, has left the building. We think she did it on purpose so she wouldn't have to listen to anymore "facts" coming out of 45's mouth.
Jean passed away after a battle with multiple illnesses including feline leukemia, scurvy, rickets and the Andromeda Strain. She was an avid reader, smart, funny, an outstanding gardener with multiple green thumbs, and gorgeous to boot! Jean leaves behind a loving family, including Don, her husband of 66 years and the love of her life; children including: Sue (Bill) Castleman, Sharon (Rick) Kressin, Shelby, and Tom (Karen); 9 grandchildren: Tim, Laura, Cece, Sarah, Katie, Aaron, Michael, Tyler and Brianna; 10 great-grandchildren: Ivy, Maren, Amina, Amiri, Braedon, Braxton, Charlie, Maliah, Theo and Oliver; nieces and nephews; as well as many lifelong friends.
Services will be held on Friday, May 24th at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, with visitation at 2:00 PM with the service to be held at 4:00 PM. Jean will be cremated then and her ashes will be kept around until we can sneak out and spread them in an undisclosed location.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Lisa, Mike, Karon and Jenny of Heartland Hospice, for their thoughtful and gentle care; and the kindness, compassion and love shown Mom by the staff at American Grand in Neenah.
If you knew Jean, you know she would be laughing at her obituary and shaking her head at her children. She would love it if you would pay it forward by performing an unexpected kindness for someone in need. A memorial fund is being established in Jean's name.
Thank you for being our Mom, you will be forever loved.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 21, 2019