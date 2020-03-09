|
Jean Karweick
Appleton - Jean Edith (Neider) (Schabow) Karweick
Age 95 passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born March 21, 1924 in Morse, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Archie and Agnes (Middendorf) Neider. She grew up in White Lake, Wisconsin and moved with her family to Appleton in 1943.
Jean Married Gordon Schabow on June 25, 1947. He preceded her in death July 6, 1976. She married Richard Karweick on March 22, 1981. He preceded her in death January 1, 1994.
Jean was a member of St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Appleton. She was an avid gardener and loved tending flowers. She also loved and collected anything with angels. Among the many things that we will miss are her breakfast stratas and apple squares; which were a staple at our family gatherings.
Survivors include two sons Leon (Christine) and Brian (Kristine) Schabow. Four grandsons; Steven (Christina), Kevin, Michael (Laura), and Jason Schabow. Five great-grandchildren; Logan, Autumn, Nolan, Scarlett, and Ava. She is further survived by her Godchildren; Carolyn McFarland, Nancy Buchholtz, Julie Zimmer, and Rick Franzke, A brother Archer Neider, Palm Springs California, two sisters-in-law Helan Brahm, Marion Merkl, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Ann Neider, brother Gordon (Mary) Neider, sister-in-law Arlene Neider, Evelyn (Carl) Meitner, Jean (Orlo) Sasman, Jo Ann (George) Franzke, Mildred (Roland) Kuehnl and Victoria Karweick, brothers-in-law Alvin (Enid) Schabow, Norman (Mary Jane) Schabow, Armin (Ila) Schabow, Edwin Schabow, Ronald Green, George Merkl, Gene Brahm, Elmer, Raymond, Norman, and John (Jane) Karweick.
Funeral Service for Jean will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church, 129 South Mason St. Appleton with Rev. Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Pastor Kuske, Pastor Olson and Pastor Geiger of St. Matthew Church for their many visits and prayers, to the staff of Rennes Health and Rehab of Appleton and Compassus Hospice for their kind attention and care, and to the attending staff of Brookdale Senior Living Center during her brief stay there.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020