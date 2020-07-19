Jean L. Krueger
Neenah - Jean L. Krueger, age 89, of Neenah died peacefully at her home on July 11th. She was born on May 22, 1931 in New York City. Her family moved to Appleton when Jean was in fifth grade. Jean graduated high school from Milwaukee Downer Seminary, continued her education at Garland Junior College and graduated from Stephens College. She worked for American Airlines in Chicago as a ticket agent and later a customer service representative.
Jean married Charles Krueger of Neenah on December 29, 1956. Family was everything to Jean. She always had her children's best interests at heart. She supported them by chauffeuring them to lessons, to camp, to college, and helped them get to many other destinations. Although at first Jean was not a lover of animals, she finally succumbed to the children's yearning for a pet. Her newfound love of animals continued into her later years, and she rescued many special dogs that needed a forever home.
Jean loved to travel. She traveled extensively in Europe (Lucerne and Venice being her favorites). In 1953 she was in England for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth. Closer to home, Jean's favorite places to travel to were Chicago, Green Lake, New Glarus and to her summer home away from home, Coon's Franklin Lodge in Woodruff.
Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Neenah for over 50 years. She was a past member of the Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society where she was particularly proud of the contributions she made to the Meals on Wheels program.
Jean was a natural golfer. When she could no longer play, she became obsessed with watching the PGA on television. Knowing the stats, rankings and purses won kept her sharp over the years. Jean was a lifelong Packer fan. She attended her first game at City Stadium at the age of 12 and continued for 65 years. Jean's favorite thing to make for dinner was a reservation at George's Steak House in Appleton. Jean and Charlie's first date took place at George's and she continued dining there with good friends and family for over 60 years!
Jean is survived by her four children Kalen (Scott Nichols), Wendy (Thomas Greene), Warren, and Robert (Jessica), four grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Jean lost her mother days after she was born and her brother at a young age. Years later, Isabelle Crawford, the woman who raised Jean died, then her beloved father died, and 14 years ago she lost her husband of almost 50 years. Despite all these losses, she remained a loving, giving, positive and kind person. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
At Jean's request there will be no service. A private family burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Neenah.
Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society.
