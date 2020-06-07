Jean L. Scholl
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean L. Scholl

Neenah - Jean L. Scholl went to the beautiful flower garden in the sky on June 4, 2020. Jean was born in Ohio on July 5, 1928, so she was just shy of 92 years at her passing. The youngest of four children, her family name was Foldessy and her mother's maiden name was Day.

Married in 1950 to Kent L. Scholl, they relocated to Wisconsin where they lived throughout their life. Jean worked for many years with her husband in their Podiatry practice in Neenah. After almost 61 years of marriage, Kent passed in 2011.

Jean was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Neenah-Menasha and participated in Bible and volunteer circles. She also volunteered for other organizations, including 15 years at Theda Clark Medical Center. Other joys included music, gardening, quilting, sewing, crocheting, Scrabble, playing cards, cooking and traveling. She was always busy, but always had time to do more.

Family, friends and neighbors were a big part of her long, fulfilling life. Her beloved children, dear daughters- and sons-in-law, cherished grandchildren, precious great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and pets gave her much happiness.

Many people important to Jean have already passed, but she thought of them often. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of Jean's life, including those who provided caregiving for her, in her later years.

A private, family memorial service will be held in her honor. We know you will always think of her fondly. If you choose, consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved