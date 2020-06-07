Jean L. Scholl
Neenah - Jean L. Scholl went to the beautiful flower garden in the sky on June 4, 2020. Jean was born in Ohio on July 5, 1928, so she was just shy of 92 years at her passing. The youngest of four children, her family name was Foldessy and her mother's maiden name was Day.
Married in 1950 to Kent L. Scholl, they relocated to Wisconsin where they lived throughout their life. Jean worked for many years with her husband in their Podiatry practice in Neenah. After almost 61 years of marriage, Kent passed in 2011.
Jean was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Neenah-Menasha and participated in Bible and volunteer circles. She also volunteered for other organizations, including 15 years at Theda Clark Medical Center. Other joys included music, gardening, quilting, sewing, crocheting, Scrabble, playing cards, cooking and traveling. She was always busy, but always had time to do more.
Family, friends and neighbors were a big part of her long, fulfilling life. Her beloved children, dear daughters- and sons-in-law, cherished grandchildren, precious great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and pets gave her much happiness.
Many people important to Jean have already passed, but she thought of them often. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of Jean's life, including those who provided caregiving for her, in her later years.
A private, family memorial service will be held in her honor. We know you will always think of her fondly. If you choose, consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Neenah - Jean L. Scholl went to the beautiful flower garden in the sky on June 4, 2020. Jean was born in Ohio on July 5, 1928, so she was just shy of 92 years at her passing. The youngest of four children, her family name was Foldessy and her mother's maiden name was Day.
Married in 1950 to Kent L. Scholl, they relocated to Wisconsin where they lived throughout their life. Jean worked for many years with her husband in their Podiatry practice in Neenah. After almost 61 years of marriage, Kent passed in 2011.
Jean was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Neenah-Menasha and participated in Bible and volunteer circles. She also volunteered for other organizations, including 15 years at Theda Clark Medical Center. Other joys included music, gardening, quilting, sewing, crocheting, Scrabble, playing cards, cooking and traveling. She was always busy, but always had time to do more.
Family, friends and neighbors were a big part of her long, fulfilling life. Her beloved children, dear daughters- and sons-in-law, cherished grandchildren, precious great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and pets gave her much happiness.
Many people important to Jean have already passed, but she thought of them often. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of Jean's life, including those who provided caregiving for her, in her later years.
A private, family memorial service will be held in her honor. We know you will always think of her fondly. If you choose, consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Jun. 7, 2020.