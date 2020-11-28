Jean M. Harbor
Neenah - Jean M. Harbor, 76, Neenah, was called to her eternal home on November 26, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1943, in Antigo, the daughter of Peter and Louise Selenske. Jean was raised on the Selenske family farm and spent her younger years caring for her siblings - doing endless loads of laundry and preparing meals. After graduating from Antigo High School Jean made her way to Appleton where she was introduced to the love of her life, Corbett Harbor. She was united in marriage to Corbett on June 8, 1963, in Antigo, and they shared 53 wonderful years together, until Corbett's passing in 2017. Jean was a loving mother who took wonderful care of her family. One of her favorite pastimes was dancing the waltz and polka with Corbett. When the diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis prevented her from dancing she enjoyed watching others on Polka, Polka, Polka! Jean's faith was strong and was member of Peace Lutheran Church, Neenah.
Jean is survived by her children: Nancy (Kurt) Jenicek, Melisa Triggiano, and Corbett G. (Letha) Harbor; grandchildren: Boone (fiancé Kayla Suwyn) Parks, Marisa Triggiano, Kaleb, Nikolaas, and Noah Sobey; brothers Ronald Selenske, Robert (Cindy) Selenske and William Selenske and sisters Bonnie Rasmussen and Betty Hetto; brother-in-law Gregory G. (Pat) Harbor and several extended family members and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Corbett, her parents, in-laws Willard and Milldred Harbor, brothers Andrew, Richard and Charles Selenske, sister-in-law Judy Selenske, and brother-in-law Daryl Rasmussen.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah, with Rev. Ricky P. Schroeder officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Peace Lutheran Church are appreciated in Jean's name. For those unable to attend the funeral will be livestreamed on the Kessler Funeral Home & Cremation Service facebook page. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com
.
Jean's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Edenbrook of Oshkosh and the former Atrium of Neenah for their compassionate care of Jean. Many thanks to Bill, Ron and Bob for their kindness extended to our mother - your visits, floral arrangements, chicken dinners and lemon meringue pies were greatly appreciated.