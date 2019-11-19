|
Jean M. Piepkorn
Little Chute - Jean M. Piepkorn, age 68, of Little Chute, passed away on November 17, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1951, daughter of the late Steve and Rose (Van Densen) Terry. She married David Piepkorn on July 22, 1972.
Jean worked at Banta Corporation for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed attending to her rose bushes, crocheting, going for walks and bike rides, Bingo and playing cards, especially Yatzee and cribbage. Jean loved going out with her friends for fish fries. She had a soft spot for animals, especially all of her beloved cats.
Jean is survived by her sons: Craig (Beth) Piepkorn and Lance Piepkorn; brother, Dan (Barb) Terry; in-laws: Diane Piepkorn, Dennis (Peggy) Piepkorn and Cindy Terry; a special friend, Dick Hammond; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, David; a son, Jeremy; her parents, Steve and Rose Terry; siblings: Pat Terry, Bill Terry and Judy (Bob) Wirth; father and mother-in-law: Milton "Bud" and Marion Piepkorn; sister-in-law, Darlene (Fred) Proveaux; and a nephew, Sean Terry.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jeans life will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home LITTLE CHUTE Location, 101 Canal Street. Interment will be next to her husband at St. John Cemetery, Little Chute. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019