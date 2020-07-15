Jean M. Salm
Kimberly, Wisconsin - Jean M. (Romenesko) Salm, age 64, of Kimberly, died peacefully on July 11, 2020.
Jean was born on September 25, 1955 to Barb (Frye) and the late Don Romenesko. Jean was a devoted mother to Tim and Tom Salm, and to Luke Mangless. She was a friend to all, had the patience of a saint, and only saw the good in anyone she met. She was never too busy to provide a listening ear to anyone in need or to bike to a neighboring town to help someone. She spent countless hours volunteering for Special Olympics
and SOAR Fox Cities. She organized and chaperoned many gatherings and outings for her friends with special needs, and she enjoyed cooking for them several times each week. Although Jean appeared quiet at times, she fiercely defended anyone who spoke negatively about anyone, and she modeled inclusion and acceptance every day of her life. Jean's gentle nature carried over into her love and care of animals, especially the family cats. Because of her warm heart and kind soul, she was fondly referred to by her dad as "our Mother Teresa".
Jean is survived by her 3 sons, Tim Salm, Tom (Sarah Wetts) Salm, and Luke (Emily) Mangless; the father of Tim and Tom, Bill Salm; grandchildren, Logan Mangless and Emma Mangless; siblings, Bob (Deb) Romenesko, Joni (Tom) Martzahl, Katy (Jeff) Masak, Bill (Vicki) Romenesko, Joe (Lisa) Romenesko, Paul (Carol) Romenesko, and Andy (Sara) Romenesko, and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In addition to her father, Jean is preceded in death by a nephew, Michael Romenesko; a niece, Megan Romenesko; and grandparents, Len and Gerry Romenesko, and Joe and Ann Frye.
A big thank you to the ICU medical staff at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to SOAR Fox Cities, Inc. or Special Olympics
, since these two organizations were close to Jean's heart.
In light of current events, a private funeral mass will be celebrated for Jean at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. You are welcome to view the mass via Livestream, which can be found on her obituary page at wichmannfuneralhomes.com
on the day of the mass. A celebration of Jean's life is being planned for a later date.
To leave a special message or condolences, please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.
"Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier." -Mother Teresa