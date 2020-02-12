Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 N. Superior Street
Appleton, WI
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
325 E. Franklin Street
Appleton, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
325 E. Franklin Street
Appleton, WI
Jean M. Swick

Jean M. Swick Obituary
Jean M. Swick

Winneconne - Jean Swick, age 84 of Appleton, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Cherry Meadows.The funeral service for Jean will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, located at 325 E. Franklin Street in Appleton, with Rev. Rose McCurdy officiating. Interment will be in Highland Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton and again at the church on Wednesday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.

A complete notice will appear in the Sunday Post Crescent.

For more information or to share a memory, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
