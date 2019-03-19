|
|
Jean (Jeanie) M. Thiel
Hilbert - Jean (Jeanie) M. Thiel, age 66, of Hilbert, was welcomed into the arms of Our Lord surrounded by her family on Friday, March 15, 2019. She is now at peace after a courageous 10-year battle with cancer. Jeanie was born on May 12, 1952, daughter of the late Herbert and Ardyce (Luedeke) Brantmeier.
Jeanie attended Stockbridge High School where she was a drum majorette, cheerleader, and played the trombone. Baton twirling was a passion which she carried throughout her life and she enjoyed giving demonstrations to her children and grandchildren.
After graduating High School in 1970, Jeanie studied at City College of Cosmetology. During this time she met her future husband, Gary. For the following 9 years she worked as a beautician in the Fox Valley. The couple was married on July 21, 1973 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sherwood and together they celebrated 45 years of marriage.
They were blessed with their first daughter Andrea in 1978. After the birth of their second daughter Nicole, in 1980, Jeanie was able to fulfill her dream of becoming a stay at home mom. She cherished the moments she spent raising her daughters, which included attending countless musical, dance, and sporting events. After her children left for college, Jeanie was afforded the privilege of being a nanny to her great nieces and nephew. She had a special ability to connect with small children, a gift that came naturally to her. It was one of the joys of her life. Jeanie was able to further expand her love and compassion when she became a grandmother for the first time in 2009. Her heart only grew bigger with the arrival of her next two grandkids in 2012 and 2014.
With the spirit of a child at heart, Jeanie enjoyed multiple trips to Walt Disney World. She especially loved the ride "Soarin," where she could feel as free as a bird. She carried lasting memories of other trips to Cancun, Jamaica, and Hawaii.
In her free time, Jeanie took every opportunity to enjoy all that nature had to offer. She spent time in her flower and vegetable gardens, helped mow the lawn, landscaped, went for nature walks, and took frequent rides with Gary on their John Deere Gator. She never took for granted the wonder of a rainbow or the beauty of a brilliant sunset and taught her daughters to do the same.
Jeanie was a quiet soul with a huge heart. The careful attention she gave to those she loved will always be her legacy. She made this world a better place.
Jeanie will be forever missed by her husband, Gary; her two girls, Andrea (Kevin) Svoboda of Greendale, WI and Nicole (Aaron) Keim of Hood River, OR; her 3 grandchildren: Clara Svoboda, Audrey Svoboda, and Henry Keim; sisters, Janet Totzke and Joelene Luniak; brother-in-law, Alan (Michelle) Thiel; and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, other family, and friends.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim Brantmeier, in-laws Harold and Dolores Thiel, brother-in-law, Eugene Totzke, and nephew, Jay Luniak.
Jeanie was a member of St. John Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sherwood.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. John Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sherwood with Rev. Michael Betley officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call at the Wieting Family Funeral Home in Chilton (411 W Main St.) from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 and on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at church from 9 AM - 10 AM. A prayer vigil service will be held at the funeral home, 7 PM, Friday evening.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the angels from Ascension Hospice, who cared for her in her last week of life including Nikki, Laurie, Kim, Ann, and Shelby. An additional thank you to Dr. Kohl, nurse Noreen, and Dr. Wright at St. Elizabeth Hospital for all their care and support over the last 10 years.
Donations in the name of Jeanie M. Thiel can be sent to .
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 19, 2019