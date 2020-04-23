|
Jean Schricker
Fremont - Jean E. Schricker, age 74, of Fremont, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born on November 3, 1945 in Appleton, WI, the daughter of the late Richard and Rita (Sturm) Pritzl. She graduated from Xavier High School in 1964 and was proud to be in the National Honors Society. Jean was united in marriage to James Schricker on November 23, 1966.
Jean was an amazing artist and a smart, clever woman. She was always crocheting items for the house and as gifts for the family. She painted wonderful pictures and taught herself how to wood carve Santa Claus, duck decoys, and sculptures. Her sewing skills evolved into designing her own purses and leather animals. She was an avid reader. She constantly had a book by her side and kept a journal to keep track of the books she had read. She loved thrift shopping and was always finding ways to fix or repurpose items and furniture for the house.
Jean loved living on the Wolf River in Fremont and truly enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren have fond memories of the time they spent boating, fishing, and creating with their Grandma.
Jean is survived by her husband, James Schricker; four children, Chris (Kathy) Schricker, Oshkosh; Connie (George) Tibbetts, Stoughton; Curtiss Schricker, Neenah; Cindy (Blaine) Tuchscherer, New London; and nine grandchildren, Cydney, Chase, Veronica, Madelyn, Caleb, Courtney, Josie, Bryar and Emma.
She is also survived by her sisters and brothers: Lee Pritzl, Linda (Bill) Jarzombeck, Eileen (Gary) Van Boxtel, Diane (Vince) Neumann, James (Jeanne) Pritzl, Theresa (Ralph) Bates, William (Jane) Pritzl, Lisa (Charlie) Cook, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 health restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.lewinfuneralhome.com.
In loving memory of Jean, memorials may be directed to the family or in her name.
Jean's family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Crossroads Care Center in Weyauwega WI, especially her caregivers Jody and Wendy, for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020