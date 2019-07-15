|
Jean Stephan
Appleton - Jeannie is celebrating life with her mother and father, Betsy (Thoma) & Donald Stephan, in heaven on July 13, 2019. She was a special child of God! Jean was born on July 25, 1965.
She leaves behind her sisters and families:
Julie (Terry) Uhlenbrauck - children: Steve Stephan, Cory Uhlenbrauck & fiancé Nicole Hanlon, Mishayna Uhlenbrauck & fiancé Joshua Frailing, Kristina (Paul) Kramer - children: Justin Stephan-Sippel and Tyler Kramer, Kelly Stephan "Forever Special Sister" and Angie Stephan.
We want to thank everyone who ever touched Jeannie's life and cared for her!
The Christian funeral for Jean will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 6:00 PM at IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W7265 School Rd, Greenville, with Pastor John Qualmann officiating. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com.
For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. Psalm 139: 13-14
Put a GO in front of "Disabled".
"It spells GOD-IS-ABLED".
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 15 to July 16, 2019