Jean Vera Olsen
Appleton - Passed away on May 31, 2019 at Oakridge Gardens at the age of 86.
Jean is survived by her children Terry (Dave) Kuse, Ron (Michelle) Olsen, and Steve (Dawn) Olsen. Jean is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 45 years Eugene "Ole", her daughter Laurie, her parents, her brother Clark, in-laws Otto & Alma Olsen, along with many family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 3009 N. Meade Street, on Friday June 7th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dee Sim officiating. Visitation at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. Interment at Highland Memorial Park. For additional information or to share a memory, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 5, 2019