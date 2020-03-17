|
|
Jeanet M. Tiegs
Shiocton - Jeanet M. Tiegs, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1938, in Beaver Dam daughter of the late Elmer and Bernice (Deglow) Tiegs. Jeanet loved spending time with her family and playing bingo.
She is survived by her children: Lisa (Chris) Fletcher, Steve (Julie) Werner; step-daughter, Phyllis (Ron) Dain; grandchildren: Leah (Corinne) Fletcher, Nick (Jena) Fletcher, Austin Werner, Jake (Kim) Werner, Jodi (Jason) Tagel and Jennifer (Mitch) Much; and a brother Dennis (Jo Ellen) Tiegs. Jeanet is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, son Erick Williams, and a step-son, Earl Williams.
Due to the state-mandated restrictions on large gatherings, a private family funeral for Jeanet will be held.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Paul Home including Hospice for all the loving care of Jeanet.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020