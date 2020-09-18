1/1
Jeanette "Jenny" Anschutz
Black Creek - Jeanette "Jenny" Anschutz passed away peacefully on September 18th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jenny was born on September 21st, 1947 to Roman and Leona (Truyman) Platten. Jenny graduated from Seymour High School in 1965. On June 25, 1966, she married the love of her life, Chris Anschutz.

Jenny had many interests that included sewing, reading, playing cards, auctions, crafts, gardening, and baking. She loved football and was an avid Packers fan. Jenny enjoyed taking long rides in the country with Chris, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She very much looked forward to her family's summer vacations on the lake in Crandon. Jenny loved animals and collecting nun figurines. She had a huge collection. Jenny also enjoyed a good political discussion, as her friends and family all knew. Jenny was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She retired from Lakeside Foods in Seymour after 15 years.

Jenny is survived by her husband, Chris; son, Mark (Susan); daughter Amy (Chris) Gritt; grandchildren: Justine, Morgan "Dex", Isabelle, Gabriel, and Josephina; and great-grandchildren: Ben and James; her sisters, Judy Schmit and Diane (Terry) Bunkelman; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and Bruce Planert.

Jenny is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Platten; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Chris and Florence Anschutz; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Pat Anschutz; brother-in-law, Donny Schmit, as well as her grandparents.

A visitation will take place at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Isaar on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11 am with Deacon Rich Matuszak and Father Dave Greskowiak officiating. Burial will take place at the Parish Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to Jenny's family at www.muehlboettcher.com

Jenny, we will miss you and your giggle, but we are happy you have your wish.

A special thank you to Unity Hospice and Jenny's compassionate nursing team, Heather and Cheryl.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
