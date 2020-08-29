1/1
Jeanette Bayer
Jeanette Bayer

Appleton - Jeanette Marie (Daly) Bayer, age 78, passed away on August 21, 2020. Daughter of the late Evelyn Daly Howe and Hugh Daly, and eldest of five girls, Jeanette was a fearless trailblazer. Born in Mundelein, Illinois, and a graduate of Lawrence University, she and her husband Jim grew their family at the edge of the campus, nestled near the Fox River. Wife, mother, teacher, Girl Scout Leader, long-time active member of St. Joseph Church (choir, Laotian sponsor, Bread for the World, Food Pantry, St. Francis 3rd Order), Leaven, Foxy Dollers Doll Club, Miniatures Club, Investment Club - her interests and contribution to the world were varied, and geared to helping others. A life-long learner and social activist, Jeanette kept abreast of world affairs, and led by example. Books, dolls, and nature gave her enjoyment, along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She did not shy away from an intellectual debate. Her love and subtle influence were felt by many.

Jeanette is survived by loving children Gina (Bob Mayer) Bayer, Michelle (Darren) Richeson, Hugh (Liz Garvey) Bayer, Cindy (Kevin) Klein and Rick (Jen) Bayer; grandchildren Jack Richeson, Christian Richeson, Max Bayer, Val Bayer, Brittany Lessmiller, Heather Klein, Cassie Klein, Hunter Mayer, Lucas Bayer, and Micah Bayer; great grandchildren Connor, Emmalyn, and Zayden; sisters Mary Daly, Diane (John) Daly Sheldon, and Donna Howe; nephews David (Lisa) Baldwin, Dan (Dawn) Baldwin, Sebastian Sheldon, and Spencer Sheldon; niece Sarah Sheldon, and many other friends and family. Preceded in death by loving husband Jim Bayer, and beloved sister Kathleen Baldwin.

A visitation for Jeanette will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Wichmann Funeral Home, located at 537 N. Superior Street in Appleton.

Jeanette, Nettie, Mom - you touched so many. You demonstrated servant leadership. We love and miss you dearly.

Come to me, all who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.

For those who want to share a Jeanette memory, please enter it at www.wichmannfargo.com, and know that we thank you.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Downtown Appleton Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
