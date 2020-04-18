Services
Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
200 South Mill Street
Weyauwega, WI 54983
920-867-3399
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette G. White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette G. White Obituary
Jeanette G. White

Waupaca - Jeanette G. White, age 90, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1930, in Waupaca, daughter of the late Martin and Elizabeth (Pryse) Johnson. On May 17, 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert White. He preceded her in death in 2011. Jeanette took care of the "farm" where she grew up on Emmons Creek Road. In later years, she resided on Granite Street in Waupaca with her husband Robert. That was the home she raised her children in. She was a collector of petty things, mainly everything! She loved her friends and neighbors. She had a great sense of humor and a smile for everyone.

She is survived by her children: Roberta Cote; Brad White; grandson Robert (Rachel) Cote; great grandchildren: Evelina and Miles.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughters Sherrie and Dana.

A private family Celebration of Life service will be held for Jeanette.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent