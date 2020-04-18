|
|
Jeanette G. White
Waupaca - Jeanette G. White, age 90, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1930, in Waupaca, daughter of the late Martin and Elizabeth (Pryse) Johnson. On May 17, 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert White. He preceded her in death in 2011. Jeanette took care of the "farm" where she grew up on Emmons Creek Road. In later years, she resided on Granite Street in Waupaca with her husband Robert. That was the home she raised her children in. She was a collector of petty things, mainly everything! She loved her friends and neighbors. She had a great sense of humor and a smile for everyone.
She is survived by her children: Roberta Cote; Brad White; grandson Robert (Rachel) Cote; great grandchildren: Evelina and Miles.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughters Sherrie and Dana.
A private family Celebration of Life service will be held for Jeanette.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020