Jeanette Theobald
Seymour - Jeanette Margaret (Peeters) Theobald, 82, Black Creek, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, due to complications of dementia. She was born July 8, 1938, to the late John and Marjorie (Stilen) Peeters. Jeanette graduated from Clintonville High School.
She met her husband, Wilfred "Willie," on Easter at a dance. They were married on October 10, 1959, and enjoyed almost 61 years of marriage. The couple purchased Willie's parents' dairy farm in 1962, where they raised four children. Jeanette and Willie fostered several children but Delbert Bauman was a very special foster son who stayed close to the family right up to Jeanette's last week of life.
Jeanette worked hard on the farm but still found time for her passion for artistic hobbies along with gardening and sewing. Jeanette was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Black Creek.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Wilfred; three daughters: Sheila Beschta, Pamela (Pat) Huelsbeck, and Wendy (Roger) Anthony; one son: Perry Theobald (fiance, Lori Johnson); grandchildren: Jesse Beschta, Tara Beschta, Evan Anthony, Austin Anthony, Adam Huelsbeck, Logan Theobald, and Hailey Theobald; four great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law: John (Dorothy) Peeters, Leland Peeters, Richard (Erma) Peeters, and twin brother, Jim (Fran) Peeters.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marjorie Peeters; one grandson, Trevor Theobald; one brother, Donald Peeters; two sisters-in-law: Norma Peeters and Monica Peeters.
Friends may call at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Black Creek, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A private mass will take place with Fr. David Greskowiak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Jeanette's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Brewster Village for their compassion and care for Jeanette.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with arrangements.