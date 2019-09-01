Services
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanice Hartfiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanice Hartfiel


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanice Hartfiel Obituary
Jeanice Hartfiel

Appleton - Jeanice M. Hartfiel, 95, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Care Partners in Appleton WI. She was born on January 3, 1924 in Clintonville WI. The daughter of Lothar and Esther (Krueger) Boyer. On June 27, 1943 she married Harvey Hartfiel. Jeanice loved to listen and dance to polka music. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Jeanice is survived by her son: Edward (Alice Van Dyke) Hartfiel of Appleton. Daughter: Margaret (Roger) Kegel of Waukesha. Daughter-in-law: Susan Hartfiel of Fishers, Indiana. (3)Grandchildren: Brenda (Fred) Gall of Waupaca, Brian (Peggy) Hartfiel of Appleon, Barbara (Joey) McCoy of Florida. (6)Great-Grandchilden: (1) Step Great-Grandson: (6)Great, Great-grandchildren: Sister: Dorathea Blazek of Appleton, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey Hartfiel, Son: William Hartfiel, Sister: Laverne (Harold) Gauerke, (2)Brothers: Llewellyn (Gertrude) Boyer, Kenneth (Irene) Boyer, Brother-in-Law: George Blazek.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday September, 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Valley Funeral Home 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911 with Pastor Leon Knitt officiating. Visitation will be on Friday September 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont WI.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent