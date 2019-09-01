|
Jeanice Hartfiel
Appleton - Jeanice M. Hartfiel, 95, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Care Partners in Appleton WI. She was born on January 3, 1924 in Clintonville WI. The daughter of Lothar and Esther (Krueger) Boyer. On June 27, 1943 she married Harvey Hartfiel. Jeanice loved to listen and dance to polka music. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Jeanice is survived by her son: Edward (Alice Van Dyke) Hartfiel of Appleton. Daughter: Margaret (Roger) Kegel of Waukesha. Daughter-in-law: Susan Hartfiel of Fishers, Indiana. (3)Grandchildren: Brenda (Fred) Gall of Waupaca, Brian (Peggy) Hartfiel of Appleon, Barbara (Joey) McCoy of Florida. (6)Great-Grandchilden: (1) Step Great-Grandson: (6)Great, Great-grandchildren: Sister: Dorathea Blazek of Appleton, and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harvey Hartfiel, Son: William Hartfiel, Sister: Laverne (Harold) Gauerke, (2)Brothers: Llewellyn (Gertrude) Boyer, Kenneth (Irene) Boyer, Brother-in-Law: George Blazek.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday September, 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Valley Funeral Home 2211 N. Richmond St. Appleton, WI 54911 with Pastor Leon Knitt officiating. Visitation will be on Friday September 6, 2019 at 9:00 AM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 1, 2019