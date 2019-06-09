|
|
Jeanne C. Maas
Kimberly - Jeanne C. Maas, 96, a lifetime Kimberly resident, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Jeanne was a woman of great faith and it was her faith that helped her live independently, have a good life and a love for all people. Attending mass and praying the Rosary were part of her daily life. Jeanne was born to Treffley and Madeline Courchane on October 15, 1922. As a young girl, she took horseback riding and dance lessons. She loved animals, especially her dogs Chubby, Chico and Cookie. Jeanne attended Kimberly schools, graduating in 1940.
She married Theodore "Ted" Maas in 1943 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Kimberly. They lived in Ft. Benning, GA during Ted's military service and returned to Kimberly in 1946. They had seven children: Pam, Marijo, Mike, Becky, Sue, Annette and Jeff.
Jeanne loved her family and friends and would remember everyone's birthday, anniversary or special occasion with a beautiful handwritten card. She was a wonderful cook who could whip up a kettle of chicken soup by just waving a chicken and some vegetables over the pot. Jeanne made it a priority for the family to gather twice daily for lunch and dinner seven days a week. She was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Church and member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She golfed well into her 80's and enjoyed many years with her golf friends at Fox Valley Golf Club. She also enjoyed bowling. She and Ted were die-hard Packer fans and were season ticket holders, having attended the Ice Bowl and celebrating her 95th birthday at a Packer themed party with family and friends. In later years she enjoyed following the high school and collegiate sports of her grand and great-grandchildren.
Jeanne is survived by her family: Patricia (Pam) Hietpas; her children Tref and Patty Hietpas; great-grandchildren Connor and Michele Hietpas, Logan and Zion Hietpas and great-great grandaughter Lilia; and Korey Hietpas. Marc Hietpas and Kristen Cogswell and great grandchildren Autumn and Rose.
Marijo and Tom Bunbury, their children Kristine and Joe Terry; great grandchildren Samantha and Zachary Terry. Nicole and Erik Sjowall; great-grandchildren Dane and Drew Sjowall. Jenny and Todd Johnson; great-grandchildren Vance, Mac, Mia and Cole Johnson. Erin and Marcus Novak; great-grandchildren Peyton and Beckett Novak. Katelyn and John Novak; great-grandchildren Ryan and Brody Novak.
Mike and Jeanne Maas; their children Melisa and Chris Engelhardt; great-grandchildren McKenna and Jayson Engelhardt, Lynzie Englehardt and great-great grandson Jaxson. Laura and Andy Kaminski; great-grandchildren Andrew and Amara Kaminski. Brian Maas and fiancé Amanda Patino; great- grandchildren Landen, Addisen, Drayden Maas and Bianca Patino. Bret and Yolanda Gerrits; great-grandchildren Bryce and Travis Gerrits. Chad and Jennifer Gerrits; great- grandchildren Riley and Amber Gerrits. Craig and Darci Gerrits; great- grandchildren Jaida, Delainey and Maitea Gerrits. John and Nanette Gerrits; great-grandchildren Hunter and Spencer Gerrits.
Becky and Brett Haskell; their son Nathan and Melissa Novak; great-grandchildren Alexis and Nicholas Novak.
Susan Gratke, her children Stacia Gratke. Kevin and Natalie Gratke; great-grandchildren Ethan and Gianna Gratke. Carlyn and Jon Andrew; great-grandchildren Addalyn and Vivienne Andrew and baby due in August.
Annette and Allen Pannier; their children Adam Pannier, Eric Pannier and fiancé Alesha Cody, and Luke Pannier.
Jeff and Bonnie Maas; their children Zachary Maas and Madison Maas.
Her extended family also includes many nieces and nephews from the Courchane and Maas families.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ted, her parents, her brothers and sisters-in-law Jack and Nelda Courchane and Dick and Lois Courchane, son-in-law Alan Hietpas, and great-grandson Alex Terry, her in-laws Henricus and Maria Maas and Ted's siblings.
The funeral liturgy will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Holy Spirit Kimberly Campus 600 E. Kimberly Avenue in Kimberly. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
For more information or to share a memory of Jeanne, please visit www.wichmannfargo.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2019