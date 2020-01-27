|
|
Jeanne M. Greenwood
Freedom - Jeanne Marie Greenwood, age 87, of Freedom, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 26, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home FREEDOM LOCATION, N3972 Columbia Ave., from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a vigil service concluding the evening. Visitation will continue on Thursday morning at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Road S, Freedom, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 12:00 noon.
A complete obituary will be in tomorrow's edition.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020