|
|
Jeanne M. Hanson
Neenah - Jeanne M. Hanson, age 79 of Neenah, passed away late Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born July 16, 1940 to the late George and Mildred Knudsen and married to the late Donald Hanson.
Jeanne was a lover of flowers and had a beautiful garden in her backyard. She was also a very active member of the knitting group at First United Methodist Church in Neenah.
Jeanne will be missed by her sisters, Janet (Roger) Van Ornum and Nancy (Ray) Faehling; by her brother, John (Bev) Knudsen; by her nieces, Kara and Heather and their families; by nephews, Harry and Ronnie and their families; and by her son-in-law, Bryan Friedrich. She will further be missed by her close neighbors, Sally and Alex; and by her friends Melissa and Marie, and other close friends from church.
Sadly, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie; her two children, Tina Friedrich and Donnie Hanson, Jr.; and by her brother, Tom Knudsen.
A funeral service for Jeanne will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 108 W. Doty Ave., Neenah, with Rev. Rebecca Henry officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 2:00 P.M. until the hour of service. Jeanne will join Donnie at Danish Cemetery in Bear Creek.
Westgor Funeral Homes
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019