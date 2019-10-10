|
Jeanne Marie Sprangers
Combined Locks - Jeanne M. Sprangers, age 68, of Combined Locks, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her family on October 8, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1950, daughter of the late Roy and Milly (Bowers) Lamers. She grew up on a dairy farm in Hollandtown. Jeanne worked at Van Abels in high school and after work one night some of the girls went out to a wedding to dance and that's where she met her husband, Dave. After marriage, they spent some time in Tachikawa, Japan where Dave was stationed and there they had their son, Scott.
Jeanne cherished traditions and knew how important they were to keep going for her son and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed the Christmas tradition of a weekend at American Club with her family. Jeanne stayed at home while Scott was young and loved watching him play baseball and many other events. Later, she enjoyed the same with her grandchildren.
Jeanne enjoyed spending time in her yard, at the cabin and in Door County. She had a love for fashion and had a special touch for decorating inside and outside. Jeanne would always be there for her family no matter what. She had a heart of gold that will be truly missed.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Dave Sprangers; son, Scott (Lisa) Sprangers, Greenville; grandchildren: Adam and Emmalyn Sprangers; siblings: Pat (Corey) Kroll, De Pere, Carol (Marty) Huss, Kaukauna, Bob (Nancy) Lamers, Kaukauna, Shirley (Don) Hoffman, Wrightstown, Kim (Jon) Ungemach, Milwaukee, and Betsy (John) Bittinger, Iron Mountain; brothers and sisters-in-law: Ralph (Jean) Sprangers, Oklahoma, Frank (Beth) Sprangers, Menasha, Larry (Julie) Sprangers, Menasha, Tom (Dawn) Sprangers, Menasha, Gail Sprangers and Jane Sprangers.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Milly Lamers; Dave's parents, Lawrence and Marileen (Vandehey) Sprangers; brothers-in-law: Earl Sprangers and Steve Sprangers.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION, 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday morning at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 410 Wallace Street, Combined Locks with Fr. Andrew Kysely officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Sprangers family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire St. Elizabeth/Ascension team for the wonderful care given to Jeanne.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019