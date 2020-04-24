|
Jeanne Sommers
Hortonville - Jeanne M. Sommers, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born on January 18, 1937, in New London, daughter of the late James and Alice (Sexton) Sommers. Jeanne went to St. Peter & Paul Grade School and graduated from Hortonville High School. She enjoyed caring for the family home, meticulous yard work, and an occasional trip to the casino. She was a lifelong member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hortonville. Jeanne enjoyed socializing and attending family functions, and had a knack for remembering birthdays.
Jeanne is survived by her brother Dennis Sommers; sister Dottie (Bob) Wittlin and a sister-in-law, Bev Sommers, and also numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tom and Jim.
Private Graveside Ceremony will be held with a Mass said in Jeanne's honor at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church at a later date.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Jessie Wirkus, "THANKS A MILLION".
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020