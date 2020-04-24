Services
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
109 W Main St
Hortonville, WI 54944
(920) 779-4588
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Sommers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Sommers


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Sommers

Hortonville - Jeanne M. Sommers, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born on January 18, 1937, in New London, daughter of the late James and Alice (Sexton) Sommers. Jeanne went to St. Peter & Paul Grade School and graduated from Hortonville High School. She enjoyed caring for the family home, meticulous yard work, and an occasional trip to the casino. She was a lifelong member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Hortonville. Jeanne enjoyed socializing and attending family functions, and had a knack for remembering birthdays.

Jeanne is survived by her brother Dennis Sommers; sister Dottie (Bob) Wittlin and a sister-in-law, Bev Sommers, and also numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Tom and Jim.

Private Graveside Ceremony will be held with a Mass said in Jeanne's honor at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church at a later date.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, especially Jessie Wirkus, "THANKS A MILLION".

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent