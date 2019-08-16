|
Jeff Joseph Juneau
Greenville - Jeff J. Juneau, age 55, of Greenville, passed away at his home on August 14, 2019.
Jeff proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for Southern Air Transport and Air Wisconsin Airlines in the maintenance control field. During his aviation career, he had the opportunity to travel around the world and shared many stories about his experiences. Jeff enjoyed watching the Brewers, Packers and Badgers, but most enjoyed just spending time with family and friends.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Rebecca Juneau; parents, Lawrence and Marlene (Kobussen) Juneau; siblings: Larry (Sarah) Juneau, Kathy (Mark) Chandler, Andy (Irma) Juneau, Chris Juneau and Marty (Sara) Juneau; sister-in-law, Donna Lowe; beloved cats: Muffin and Bagel; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home KAUKAUNA LOCATION (formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home), 2401 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna. Visitation will continue Thursday, August 22, 2019, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish-St. Mary Site, 119 W. 7th Street, Kaukauna, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019