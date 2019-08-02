Services
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
N5645 State Rd 76
Shiocton, WI 54170
(920) 986-3191
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
N5645 State Rd 76
Shiocton, WI 54170
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
N5645 State Rd 76
Shiocton, WI 54170
Jeff Tarlton Obituary
Shiocton - Jeff Tarlton, age 56, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 1, 2019 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeff was born on December 25, 1962 in Milwaukee to the late Vernon Tarlton and Lois (Noffke) Tarlton. He was united in marriage to Kelli Zwirschitz on May 18, 2003 in Appleton, WI. Jeff and Kelli resided in Shiocton where they built their dream house together.

Jeff was a proud truck driver for all of his working years and retired in January of 2016. He enjoyed hunting, motorcycling, snowmobiling and most of all, his time at the "lodge." Jeff was well known for always having the cleanest equipment and would spend hours, rain or shine, making them look good.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Kelli Tarlton and his fur babies Gracie and Paxton; his mother, Lois Tarlton, Shiocton; siblings, Debra (Bruce) Raddant, Shiocton, Gregory (friend, Laurie Shomin), Shiocton; mother-in-law, Margaret Zwirschitz; brother-in-law Scott (Michelle) Zwirschitz; nieces Nicole Tarlton, Ashley (Dan) Natali and Amber Raddant, Samantha, Emma and Lauren Zwirschitz; nephews Alex Tarlton and Hunter Zwirschitz; great niece and nephew, Brielle and Barrett Natali; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Tarlton and his father-in-law William Zwirschitz.

Funeral services for Jeff will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Borchardt & Moder Funeral home in Shiocton with Pastor Paul Scheunemann officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday morning from 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will be at a later date in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, Wabeno, Wisconsin.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
