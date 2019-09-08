|
|
Jeff W. Voras
Appleton - Jeff Voras, age 52, of Appleton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 6, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton after a short, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born to Jerry and Florence (Gron) Voras on September 2, 1967 in Chicago, Illinois. Jeff worked for many years as a Senior Account Sales Manager for Carlisle Fluid Technologies, where he was beloved by his coworkers.
Jeff had many passions in his life, which included: traveling anywhere there was a beach (mostly the west coast), cars of any sorts, going to the casino, nostalgic television shows and movies. He will mostly be remembered for his quick sense of humor and his caring personality. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He will be missed dearly by his parents Jerry and Florence; his siblings: John (Jacci) Voras, Cathy (John) Skell, and Diane (Todd) Lepak; his nieces and nephews: Angela (Matthew) Hills, Joe (Jill) Voras, Karri (Jeremy) Bedor, Kristin (Nick) Steede, Stephanie Kern, Joshua and Jacob Lepak; and many great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at SAINT MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 312 S State Street, Appleton with Fr. Bill Swichtenberg officiating. Friends may visit at church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Jeff's name with the - Pancreatic Cancer Research.
A special thank you to the staff at both the ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center and the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center nurses and hospice team.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 8, 2019