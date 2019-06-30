Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Jefferey Jacobsen
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Hahn-A-Lula Resort
8861 S Wolf River Rd
Fremont, WI
Jefferey Scott Jacobsen


1963 - 2019
Jefferey Scott Jacobsen

Neenah - Jefferey Scott Jacobsen, age 56, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1963 in Neenah to the late Harold and Shirley Jacobsen. Jeff enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, boating, and racing homing pigeons. He was a hard-working person who grew up on the family's farm. Jeff went on to work as a truck driver and a volunteer firefighter in the Town of Menasha. He was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed.

Jeff is survived by his children Jasmine and Jeremy; siblings: William Jacobsen, Ann Hobson, Pamela (Jim) Campbell, and Kim Jacobsen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie and parents.

A Time of Celebration of Jeff's life will be held at Noon on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Hahn-A-Lula Resort, 8861 S Wolf River Rd, Fremont.

The Westgor Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah, 722-7151, www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 30, 2019
