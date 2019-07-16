Services
Maple Crest Funeral Home Inc
N2620 Hwy 22
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 942-0544
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffery Enger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffery Enger


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffery Enger Obituary
Jeffery Enger

Menasha - Of Menasha, age 59, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in Appleton on March 17, 1960 to the late Lawrence and Arlene (Fischer) Enger. Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and riding horses.

He will be sadly missed by his children: Nicole Heimbruch and Tyler (Kari) Enger; grandchildren: Kendra, Roman and Adrianna; siblings Kenneth Enger, Lawrence "John" (Patsy) Enger, Mary (Steve) Waechter, Todd (Melanie) Wilcox; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step mom, Anne. Private family services were held.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
postcrescent