Jeffery Enger
Menasha - Of Menasha, age 59, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in Appleton on March 17, 1960 to the late Lawrence and Arlene (Fischer) Enger. Jeff enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and riding horses.
He will be sadly missed by his children: Nicole Heimbruch and Tyler (Kari) Enger; grandchildren: Kendra, Roman and Adrianna; siblings Kenneth Enger, Lawrence "John" (Patsy) Enger, Mary (Steve) Waechter, Todd (Melanie) Wilcox; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his step mom, Anne. Private family services were held.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from July 16 to July 17, 2019