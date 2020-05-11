|
Jeffery Scott Mussett
Appleton - Jeffery S. Mussett, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1959, the son of Eugene and Alois (Guthu) Mussett. Jeffery was employed with Essity, formerly SCA Tissues and Wisconsin Tissue Mills for 40 years. He will be forever remembered as a classic Harley guy with a big heart and an infectious smile. Jeff loved his Harley and El Camino, playing cards, watching Star Wars and old western movies; especially John Wayne. He was always willing to lend a hand to family or a friend, loved spending time with his grandchildren, and attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events.
Jeffery is survived by his 2 children: Michelle (Josh) Washington and Mike (Jill) Mussett; 5 grandchildren: Dylan, Aubrey, and Alayna Washington and Mariah and Makenna Mussett; fiancé: Dawn Menne; 2 sisters: Dawn Walker and Jackie Mussett; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, a sister: Pam Calvo, and his four-legged best friend: Spike.
Funeral services for Jeff will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, Tri-County Chapel. Please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com to leave an online condolence.
Every time you hear the rumble of a Harley, we kindly ask you to remember our Dad.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 11 to May 13, 2020