Jeffery Yale Agate
Appleton - Jeffery Yale Agate passed away on May 26 at the age of 78. He grew up in Chicago, IL before moving to Waukegan, IL where he married Peggy Jane Meyer. He served 4 years in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Newport News. After returning from the Navy, he became a heating, refrigeration, and air-conditioning serviceman as well as a union pipefitter. Eventually, he entered retail business and had a number of different businesses over the years. Since moving to Appleton 16 years ago, he thoroughly enjoyed eating at local restaurants where he would visit with and entertain people. He is survived by wife Peggy, three sons, and two daughters. The family gives sincere thanks to the ICU and sixth floor nurses at ThedaCare.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on June 2, 2019