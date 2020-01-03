Services
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
View Map
Appleton - Jeffrey A. Bahr, 64, died December 17, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital. Visitation will be held at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 12:00 noon with Deacon Lincoln Wood officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To see the full obituary or to sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
