Jeffrey A. Bahr
Appleton - Jeffrey A. Bahr, 64, died December 17, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital. Visitation will be held at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 12:00 noon with Deacon Lincoln Wood officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To see the full obituary or to sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020