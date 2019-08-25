Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Covenant Church
15700 W 87th St Pkwy
Lenexa, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Mader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey A. Mader


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey A. Mader Obituary
Jeffrey A. Mader, 53, of Lenexa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. He was born on Oct. 25, 1965, in Appleton, Wisconsin, then moved to Olathe, Kansas in 1982. He was currently employed by 84 Lumber, in Lenexa as a yard Supervisor. He was preceded in death by: his daughter, Kylee Jo Mader; his maternal grandparents; and paternal grandparents. He is survived by: his daughter, Carra Jae Mader; his best friend, Oliver (the Dane); mother, Donna Mader (Merrill) of Lenexa; father, Louie Mader (Debbie), of Shawnee, Kansas; sister, Jessica Boyd (Rickey), of Blue Springs, Missouri; brother, Brian Litchfield (Cathie), of Tonganoxie, Kansas; grandmother, Laura McCannon, of Basehor, Kansas; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeffs passions were working outside doing lawn and landscaping, and coaching softball with his two girls and many others in the community. He was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He is being cremated, and in lieu of a formal ceremony there will be a Celebration of Life gathering from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Community Covenant Church, 15700 West 87th St. Park-way, Lenexa, KS 66219.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
postcrescent