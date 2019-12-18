|
Jeffrey C. Potratz
Jeffrey C. Potratz, age 62, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Hospice care at Bethany Home in Waupaca. He was born on October 9, 1957, to the late John C. Potratz, Jr. and Geraldine (Niemuth) Potratz of Fremont. He grew up on Easy Acres Dairy farm, one of 6 children, and loved farm life, especially caring for the animals. He attended Wolf River Grade School and Weyauwega Grade and High Schools. He was active in Cub Scouts, 4-H Club and Youth Fellowship at Hope United Church of Christ. He spent several years as head custodian at Weyauwega High School, was a technician and distributor for Moorman Feeds, and did small engine and appliance repair, prior to being disabled by polycystic kidney disease.
Jeff is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Karl) Keach and beautiful grandchildren Emmie and Max, Beaver, WV; stepchildren Christy Reetz and granddaughter Alissa, Waupaca; Julie (Anthony) Seashore and grandsons Anthony, Jeffrey and Gavin, Appleton; and John C. Potratz IV and granddaughter Caydence, Appleton; four sisters, Peggy Hoeft, Oshkosh; Terry (Gary) Schneider, Minocqua; Connie (Dan) Potratz-Watson, Oshkosh; and Shelley (Doug) Stockard, Weyauwega; and ex-wives Laurie (Mike) Knaus, Weyauwega and Susan (Schneider) Potratz, Appleton. Jeff was preceded in death by his daughter Heather, his parents, John Jr. and Geraldine Potratz, his brother, John Potratz, III, and by his most devoted canine companion and protector, Barkley.
Jeff loved riding and repairing motorcycles in his younger years, and was a lifetime Green Bay Packer fan. As an avid lover of animals, he had tremendous pride in providing nutrition solutions for farm animals and his own family pets. His family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Bethany Home and the Theda Care Hospice nurses for their care and compassion. And thank you, Tim Potratz, for being more than a cousin, more than a brother, and more than a friend. In accordance with Jeff's wishes, a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019