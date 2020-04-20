|
|
Jeffrey David Fox
Hortonville - Jeffrey David Fox, age 61, of Hortonville, WI, passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020 in Houston, TX after a brief and courageous battle with leukemia. He was born to Leon and Marjorie (Seegel) Fox on March 20, 1959, and was raised in Natick, MA. Jeff graduated from Natick High School in 1977 and received his degree in Economics from the University of Massachusetts in 1981. He was married to Donna Griesbach on December 27, 2018. Jeff worked in health care consulting for most of his professional life. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed following hockey, baseball, and football.
Jeff is survived by and will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Donna Fox; children Jake, Tamara, Isaac, Joseph, and Joshua Fox; stepchildren Jeremy (Michelle) Young, Nicholas Griesbach (fiancé Melinda Lorge), and step grandson Gavin Young; mother Marjorie Fox; mother-in-law Ramona Lenzner; sisters Rachel (Dan) Fox-Weinberg and Susan (David) Cohn; brothers- and sisters-in-law Ron (Donna) Lenzner, Patricia Davis, Debra Obry, Scott Lenzner, Kathy (Michael) Paltzer, Keith (LeAnn) Lenzner, and Kent Lenzner, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is further survived by his sweet and precious dog, Sascha, who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father Leon Fox, father-in-law Wallace Lenzner, and brothers-in-law Neil Davis and Wayne Obry.
Jeff was buried in a private service in West Roxbury, MA. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
My dearest Jeff, although we only had a short time together, we made a lifetime of memories. You brought so much love, laughter and joy into my life. I miss your quick wit and intelligence, our long talks and travels together; I miss my wonderful husband and best friend. Love forever, Donna.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020