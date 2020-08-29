Jeffrey Dietzler
Appleton - Jeffrey Alan "Jeff" Dietzler, age 78, of Appleton, passed away on August 28, 2020 at The Bridges of Appleton. Jeff was born on April 25, 1942 in Kimberly to Cletus and Ruth (Van Drasek) Dietzler. He was a graduate of Kimberly High School, Class of 1960. In his high school years, he was an athlete who excelled at basketball and football. Later in life he enjoyed playing tennis and watching sports on TV.
He enjoyed time with his family and loved to attend his grandchildren's sporting events. He also loved his "Little Red Corvette" and loved to go for rides.
He was a long-time employee of American Can until he retired at the age of 58.
He will be sadly missed by 3 sons; James (Mary) Dietzler of Appleton, Todd (Amy) Dietzler of Menasha, and Perry (Arlene) Dietzler of Appleton, grandchildren, Melissa, Michael, Michelle, Jonathan, Ashley, and Brett, 5 great grandchildren, 1 sister Joyce (Roger) Van Handel, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Grace and one son Scott Dietzler.
Due to the current circumstances, a private service will be held. There will be a public gathering to celebrate Jeff's life on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Jansen Fargo Funeral Home of Kimberly from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. For more information and to express condolences, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com