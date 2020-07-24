Jeffrey FelzerAppleton - Jeffrey Felzer, aged 65, was called to attend the Great Gig in the Sky Wednesday, July 8th, 2020. Jeff was the third child of Theodore and Helen Felzer, born Monday, August 23rd, 1954. He is eclipsed by his daughter Carrie, siblings Sharon and Mike, and is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Chris and Randy, and beloved cat Smoke. Jeff was a lifelong Appleton resident, spending his halcyon days of youth flying high, riding the tide, balancing on the biggest wave. At what was to become Graphic Packaging he grabbed that cash and made a stash for 20 years - it was a good job with good pay. After ticking away the moments that made up a dull day on the job he enjoyed relaxing at home, frittering the hours in an offhand way. Jeff ran to catch up with the sun but saw it was sinking, only to come up behind him again - shorter of breath and one day closer to death. Jeff, or known as Mr. Felzer back in the day, was a kind, generous, and proud single father who possessed a witty and satirical sense of humor. He spoiled his daughter and her friends with trips to Great America to ride the Eagle and Alpine Valley to experience live music - including Pink Floyd, Jeff's favorite group. Home, home again - he liked to be there when he could, blasting tunes which could be heard down the block, watching the Packers or the Bucks depending on the season, playing a game of cribbage with a friend. Nearby was his favorite drink - Bacardi and Diet Coke, a pack of Newports and the smell of Perfumes of Ancient Times (No. 6) wafting through the air. Jeff loved his daughter and family and in the last years of life he enjoyed spending time with his father watching the History Channel and classic movies, reminiscing about the good old days.Jeff never liked being the center of attention and per his wishes there will be no services, however you may raise a glass and crank Dark Side of the Moon in his memory. The time is gone, the song is over, thought I'd something more to say...