Jeffrey Gauthier
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hotel Fremont
218 Wolf River Dr
Fremont, WI
Jeffrey "Guido" Gauthier


Fremont - Jeffrey J. "Guido" Gauthier, age 65, of Fremont, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was born on December 4, 1953 in Appleton, the son of the late James and Shirlee(Behnke)Gauthier. Jeff was very proud of his Menominee Indian heritage. He was a talented artist able to create beautiful murals, paintings and dream catchers. He was also a gifted leather crafter, making his own clothes, boots, jackets and hats. Jeff had the ability to talk with anyone. His joyful spirit, infectious laugh and wry sense of humor touched everyone around him. He loved riding his Harley with his brother and friends; he enjoyed family reunions and campfires, and he also looked forward to being a part of the annual Dogtown/ Broad Street Softball reunion every year. Jeff also enjoyed playing cribbage, and just got his first perfect 29 hand in January while playing with his good friend, Dick. Jeff is survived by two sisters, Bonnie(Marv)VanDeHey, Wild Rose; and Judi Gauthier, Bellingham, WA; his brother, Glenn(Rose), Larsen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1-4PM at Hotel Fremont, 218 Wolf River Dr., Fremont.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 5, 2019
