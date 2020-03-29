|
|
Jeffrey "Tex" Harding
Neenah - Jeffrey C. "Tex" Harding, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice. He was born July 19, 1949 in Neenah, son of the late Charles (Tex) Harding and Gladys (Babe) Zick Harding.
Tex graduated from Neenah High School in 1967 and attended UW-Oshkosh studying Political Science. He married Cindy Stahl on August 26, 1977. Tex enjoyed being with family and friends, hunting, fishing, music, movies, trivia and sports.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy; daughter, Katie Harding; his grandson, Charlie Harding; and a sister, Connie (Jim) Root.
Tex was preceded in death by his son, (Charlie) Charles Austin Harding III; his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Otto and Dorothy Stahl, and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Stahl.
A Celebration of Life will be held and announced on a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 29, 2020