Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
For more information about
Jeffrey Harding
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey "Tex" Harding


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey "Tex" Harding Obituary
Jeffrey "Tex" Harding

Neenah - Jeffrey C. "Tex" Harding, age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice. He was born July 19, 1949 in Neenah, son of the late Charles (Tex) Harding and Gladys (Babe) Zick Harding.

Tex graduated from Neenah High School in 1967 and attended UW-Oshkosh studying Political Science. He married Cindy Stahl on August 26, 1977. Tex enjoyed being with family and friends, hunting, fishing, music, movies, trivia and sports.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy; daughter, Katie Harding; his grandson, Charlie Harding; and a sister, Connie (Jim) Root.

Tex was preceded in death by his son, (Charlie) Charles Austin Harding III; his parents, his father and mother-in-law, Otto and Dorothy Stahl, and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Stahl.

A Celebration of Life will be held and announced on a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent