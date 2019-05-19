|
|
Jeffrey Jason Hofkens
Hesperia, CA. - Jeff passed away due to a tragic motorcycle accident on May 1, 2019 in Hesperia, CA. He was born on December 15, 1973 in Appleton, WI and moved to California in 2014. One of Jeff's favorite pastimes was playing pool. He entered many pool tournaments here in Wisconsin as well as in California and ended up with a shelf full of trophies. He loved playing cribbage and many times played until the wee hours of the morning trying to beat his dad. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and loved trying out new recipes, especially if they involved salmon or spicy dishes. He was an avid skateboarder and in his younger years he was a regular at Skate City in Kimberly, WI.
Jeff was a gentle soul who greatly loved his daughters Paige and Hailey and enjoyed spending time with them. He had a fondness for animals, especially his dog Jax and his cats Stella and Kung Fu.
Jeff is survived by his daughters Paige Veldman and Hailey Engel, his father Jeffrey A. Hofkens (Cathy), his mother Paula Mazalic (Jim), brothers Ryan Hofkens and David Hofkens, sister Tara Hofkens (Steve), grandmother Nona Briggs, uncles and aunts David Hofkens (Gerty), Keith E. Hofkens (Ann), Judy Schnese (Rick), Ed Hofkens (Vicky), Sheryl Briggs (Delbert) and Gregory Briggs (Charity), numerous and much-loved cousins Nikki Ott (Troy), Michael Hofkens (Kari), Cindy Bauman (Jarret), Kimberly Flom (Jeremy), Kevin Hofkens (Sarah), Keith Hofkens, Jamie Ross (Brian), Brandon Schnese (Beth), Cody Schnese (Taylor), Ashley Hofkens, Tom Hofkens, Sam Hofkens, Lee Hofkens (Kim), Steve Briggs, Stacie Sifford, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ed and Althea Hofkens, his grandfather Paul Briggs, and his cousin Christopher Briggs.
After moving to California, we would ask him "How are you doing?" and he would always reply with his special smile, "Living the dream." We will miss you Jeff and will remember your great smile, sense of humor, caring personality, and will always keep and cherish the many memories of you in our hearts.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 19, 2019